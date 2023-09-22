Tamil star Vijay Antony finally opens up on his daughter Meera's unexpected death

Vijay Antony shares his first statement after his daughter Meera committed suicide at 16 years old. She died by suicide on September 19. The entire Tamil music and film industry is in shock with the daughter of Tamil music composer Vijay Antony's daughter Meera's unexpected death at a young age.

Vijay Antony reacted to the death of his daughter Meera. The 16-year-old died by suicide on Tuesday. The funeral took place on Wednesday in Chennai. Taking to his social media handles, an emotional Vijay Antony said that he had also died from inside following her death. Vijay Antony said that Meera will always be with him and that anything auspicious he begins, he will dedicate to her. For those unaware, On September 19, the daughter of eminent Tamil star and music composer Vijay Antony, Meera, died by alleged suicide on Tuesday morning. She was just 16.

ALSO READ: Sex Education 4: Laurie Nunn gets candid on impact, taboos and final season

Amid her death, Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Vijay Antony said (literal translation), "My daughter Meera is the most kind-hearted and brave. She has left this world and gone where there is no creed, caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, poverty, or evil. She has gone to a place that is peaceful. (I feel) she is still talking to me." He added, "I also died from within when she died. Now, I have started to spend time with her." Concluding the emotionally heartbreaking letter, Vijay added, "Any good deed that I will start will be under her name. All this would get started by her."

On Wednesday, it was reported that Fatima, wife of Tamil star Vijay Antony, was inconsolable at the funeral. As per a post shared by Thanthi TV on its official X account, during the last rites of Meera, an inconsolable Fatima said, "I carried you in the womb. You could have said a word to me." For the unversed, Vijay Antony is a renowned music director and actor in the Tamil film industry. Vijay transitioned into an actor after delivering popular hit songs for Tamil films. He is also known for his directorial skills and is a producer. His wife, Fatima Vijay Antony, handles their production house. Vijay and his wife Fatima also have a younger daughter named Lara.

ALSO READ: Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav elevate style game at the event