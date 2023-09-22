Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav elevate style game at the event

    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night where the best of Bollywood and YouTube celebs and influencers were present at the much-awaited screening of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty's awaited dramedy film Sukhee. Out of them all, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Elvish Yadav and many more stars elevated the style game at the event.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The much-awaited Bollywood film Sukhee's screening had the best of Bollywood, YouTube celebs and influencers. It was a blend of stars, glam and panache at the screening. Shilpa Shetty's bollywood comeback film is Sukhee. Out of them all, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav stole the show with their style game.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan was snapped by the paparazzi at Shilpa Shetty's film Sukhee screening in a white t-shirt and dark green pants as he posed for the paps.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was snapped by the paparazzi at Sukhee screening in Mumbai in a black strapless outfit as she posed for the paps.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber star Elvish Yadav looked dashing and dapper in a black buttoned t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans as he posed for the paps.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor gave a candid poses with Shilpa Shetty at Sukhee's screening. Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt, denim-blue ripped jeans and a white open shirt, while Maheep looked pretty in an all-denim attire.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic Bollywood diva Rekha was clicked and spotted at Shilpa Shetty's film Sukhee's screening in Mumbai. She looked resplendent in a silk red embroidered saree with golden borders.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty strikes a happy pose with Govinda, his wife Sunita and Kartik Aaryan at Sukhee's screening event. Kartik Aaryan wore a white t-shirt and dark green pants, while Govinda donned a white kurta, pyjama pants and a black half-coat as they all posed for the paps.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur looked stunning in a pink stringed corset style top with grey and military green coloured pants as she smiled and posed for the paps.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty got clicked and papped by the paparazzi at her Bollywood film Sukhee's screening in Mumbai, looking ravishing in a red embroidered work blouse, stylish pants and dupatta as she posed for the paps.

