Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid

    Director Mari Selvaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan posted emotional social media postings about Tamil Nadu floods. In the posts, they called out the TN government to address and provide a permanent solution.

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Following the flooding in Tamil Nadu, director Mari Selvaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan posted heartfelt messages on social media. They urged the Tamil Nadu government to address the problem and find a long-term solution. They also discussed the present situation in places like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Chembur, as well as the necessity for quick rescue efforts.

    Following significant rains over the previous day, villages, towns, roads, and highways in numerous parts of southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, resemble rivers in spate. On December 18, Tamil director and screenwriter Mari Selvaraj shared a statement on his X account outlining the current situation in Tamil Nadu's flood-affected counties. He even urged that the government conduct emergency rescue efforts.

    Also Read: Unknown facts about Prashant Neel's new film Salaar starrer Prabhas

    He wrote, "South Tamil Nadu is caught in an unprecedented calamity. Tuticorin district is completely cut off. All the ponds around the villages are broken. The condition of all the irrigated villages east of Srivaikunda is very alarming. Rescue vehicles could not enter any of the boats. Such is the speed of the flood (sic)."

    He continued, "Adinathapuram, Chembur, Karayadiyur, Pillamaitur, Convengedur, Kallamparai, Temankulam, Manathi, Rajapati, Kuruvatur, Kurumpur, Kuttakarai, Tenthiriperai Melagadamba, more than twenty villages like this could not be contacted. All these villages are agricultural field villages between the river and the pond, considering this, I request that rescue operations be carried out in some way as soon as possible.@CMOTamilnadu @Udhaystalin @KanimozhiDMK #Thothukudi (sic)."

    Santhosh Narayanan, who has written music for films such as 'Jigarthanda Double X,' 'Chithha,' and 'Dasara,' among others, also posted an emotional message on his X Twitter. His post read, "The current scenario and forecast of rain in and around Tamil Nadu is so devastating. The visuals coming out of South TN are heartbreaking. Pray for the safety of all our dear brothers and sisters who are affected. Hope we get together and find a rapid long-term solution. #TNRains (sic)."

    Also Read: Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH]

    Meanwhile, the temple town of Tiruchendur, also located in Thoothukudi district, had unusually severe rains ranging from 62 cm to 69 cm, according to news agency PTI. According to an IMD bulletin, some areas received more than 50 cm of rain, including Manjolai in Tirunelveli district (55 cm) and Gundar Dam in Tenkasi district (51 cm).

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said

    Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and bond with Salman Khan RBA

    Aishwarya, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and more

    Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her ATG

    Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said

    Watch Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages Israel calls it cruelty against elderly civilians gcw

    Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages, Israel calls it 'cruelty against elderly civilians' (WATCH)

    Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and bond with Salman Khan RBA

    Aishwarya, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and more

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon