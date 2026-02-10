Meet Rajpal Yadav’s Wife Radha: Know About Her Career, Age Gap & Height Difference
Rajpal Yadav surrendered in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case. The High Court refused to give him more time to raise the outstanding amount. This case is related to the 2010 film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.
Who is Rajpal Yadav's wife?
Talking about Rajpal Yadav's personal life, he has been married twice. His first wife, Karuna, died while giving birth to their daughter. After that, he married Radha.
What does Radha do and where is she from?
Rajpal Yadav married Radha, a resident of Canada, in May 2003. The couple has 2 daughters, Harshita and Rehanshi. Yadav's daughter from his first wife is Jyoti. Radha is a housewife.
Wife is this much taller than Rajpal Yadav
You'll be surprised to know that Rajpal Yadav is shorter than his wife Radha. While Rajpal's height is 5 feet 2 inches, his wife is one inch taller than him, meaning Radha's height is 5 feet 3 inches.
Who is older, Rajpal Yadav or Radha?
The question of who is older between Rajpal Yadav and Radha often comes up. Let us tell you that Rajpal is 9 years older than his wife. The couple has been married for about 22 years. Radha stays away from the limelight.
Rajpal Yadav's films
Rajpal Yadav gained fame with 'Jungle' (2000). He's starred in hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa & Phir Hera Pheri. His upcoming films are Bhoot Bungla and Welcome to the Jungle.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.