Actress Surekha Vani News: Senior actress Surekha Vani is currently single. Her daughter Supritha, has revealed that she will soon arrange a second marriage for her mom. However, it seems she is currently without any movie offers.
Image Credit : actress surekha vani instagram
Surekha Vani sitting idle without offers
Senior actress Surekha Vani is currently without film roles. Her daughter Supritha said she hasn't had a single offer in a year and a half, expressing sadness about the situation.
Image Credit : X/@_supritha_9
Surekha Vani's second marriage
Supritha wants to arrange a second marriage for her mom. Surekha's husband died in 2019, and she's been single since, facing criticism and focusing on her daughter's career.
Image Credit : our own
Daughter's plan to give her mom a new life
After her husband's death, Surekha was devastated as film offers dwindled. Now, Supritha wants to arrange her marriage, but her mom initially refused, wanting to honor her late husband.
Image Credit : our own
I'll get my mom married before my own wedding
Supritha is determined to get her mom remarried before her own wedding. She's looking for a caring partner for her and has even gotten her uncle's approval for the plan.
Image Credit : our own
Supritha's debut film 'Amaravathiki Ahvanam'
Supritha, Surekha Vani's daughter, is debuting in 'Amaravathiki Ahvanam,' releasing on the 13th. She revealed her plans for her mom's remarriage during the film's promotions.
