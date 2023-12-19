Dunki Drop 6 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh steal hearts with 'Banda' [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dunki Drop 6, featuring Diljit Dosanjh's soulful track "Banda" from the film. The song, composed by Pritam, showcases the resilience of Khan's character in pursuing London dreams

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared Dunki Drop 6 on Monday, unveiling a video for the much-anticipated song "Banda" from the film. The track, sung by the versatile Diljit Dosanjh, comes on the heels of the successful Dunki Drop 5, featuring the song "O Maahi."

Composed by Pritam and penned by Kumaar, "Banda" is a heartfelt composition that captures the essence of the film. The promotional video accompanying the song sheds light on the challenges faced by Shah Rukh Khan's character, along with Taapsee, as they strive to turn their dreams of a life in London into reality.

In his appreciation post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to Diljit Dosanjh, acknowledging the singer's contribution to the song. He wrote, "Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda…vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar," translating to, "If you ask him for love, he will give you his life. He’s the friend you’d always want." Shah Rukh also praised Diljit for making the character Hardy universally lovable through his rendition of the song.

The visuals of the song provide a glimpse into the film's narrative, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan's character as a resilient fighter. The video captures moments of joy and celebration in India, contrasted with the challenges faced by the characters when they venture abroad. The clip concludes with Hardy, played by Shah Rukh Khan, making a powerful statement in court about his love for his country, refusing to compromise its dignity for the sake of residing in another.

The promotional strategy for the film, titled Dunki, has involved a series of Dunki Drops, with each release building anticipation for the December 21st premiere. The drops have included teasers, songs, and the official trailer, with Dunki Drop 6 being the latest addition featuring the song "Banda."

Dunki boasts a stellar cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and presented by Jio Studios and Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Scheduled for release on the same day is Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, promising an exciting clash at the box office.

