The T20 World Cup excitement is on! Great news for Jio, Airtel, and Vi users. No need for a separate subscription anymore. Learn about recharge plans starting from just ₹44 that let you watch live cricket matches on JioHotstar for free.
Watch Live Matches 'Free' with These Jio, Airtel, and Vi Recharge Plans, Know How
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is here! Watch the action on your phone without paying extra for OTT. Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer special plans with a free JioHotstar subscription.
Jio: Cricket packs starting from ₹100
Reliance Jio has launched special 'Cricket Data Packs' for budget-conscious fans:
- ₹100 plan: 5GB data & 30-day JioHotstar mobile access.
- ₹195 plan: 15GB data & 90-day subscription.
- ₹949 plan: 2GB/day for 84 days, unlimited 5G, & free JioHotstar.
Vi (Vodafone Idea): A month's subscription for ₹44
Vi has surprised everyone with its cheap 'sachet pack':
- ₹44 recharge: Get 1GB data for 1 day, but the JioHotstar mobile access is valid for a full 30 days.
- ₹151 & ₹169 plans: These offer a 90-day validity with a free subscription.
Airtel: Enjoy OTT with data add-ons
Airtel has great 'combo' offers:
- ₹100 pack: 6GB data with a 30-day JioHotstar mobile subscription.
- ₹195 plan: 12GB data with JioHotstar and Airtel Xstream Play access.
- ₹499 prepaid plan: 3GB/day for 28 days and a 3-month subscription.
How to watch on a Smart TV?
Note: These budget mobile packs only work on smartphones/tablets. To watch on a big screen (Smart TV), you'll need a separate 'Super' (₹299/3 months) or 'Premium' (₹499/3 months) plan. Live streaming is on JioHotstar with commentary in multiple languages. The final is on March 8.
