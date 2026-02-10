Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star as an unorthodox marriage counsellor in the psychological thriller 'Cupid'. Directed by Tate Taylor, the film follows a troubled couple whose weekend retreat with the counsellor takes a dark and dangerous turn.

Academy Award-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Cupid', which will be directed by Tate Taylor, known for films such as The Help and The Girl on the Train, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

About the Film

The Chicago and Traffic star will portray an unorthodox marriage counsellor whose unconventional methods push a troubled relationship into dangerous territory. The film centres on a couple whose marriage is on the verge of collapse and who attempt to mend their relationship over a single weekend at the home of a seemingly well-meaning counsellor, played by Zeta-Jones. What begins as a hopeful exercise soon takes a dark turn as the counsellor's techniques become increasingly cruel and hazardous.

Production Details

Tate Taylor will direct the film from a screenplay written by the Van Dyke brothers, who previously penned 'Don't Worry Darling'. Filming is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall 2026 in Natchez, Mississippi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'A Journey with Catherine': Director Tate Taylor

Speaking about the project, Taylor said, "This movie, 'Cupid'? Let's just say... you may never want to seek counseling again. Or perhaps you will, assuming you can handle it. I'm thrilled to take this journey with Catherine. There is no better artist to bring this unique thriller to life," as quoted by the outlet.

Market and Distribution

The project will be produced by John Norris and Tate Taylor, along with Ryan Donnell Smith. International sales for 'Cupid' will be handled by Upgrade, which is set to present the film to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin this week. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the project, will oversee U.S. distribution rights.

Upgrade's Jonathan Kier also expressed confidence in the film, stating, "'Cupid' brings together stellar talent on both sides of the camera. This is a smart, contained genre film with real scale in the marketplace, with a global star and a director who has consistently delivered successful, audience-driven thrillers," according to Variety. (ANI)