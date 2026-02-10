A Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organised in Anantnag by Ehsaas Foundation to celebrate the legacy of 16th-century poetess Habba Khatoon. The event saw participation from renowned poets, scholars, and literary enthusiasts from across the Kashmir Valley.

A Mehfil-e-Mushaira dedicated to the legendary Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon was held in Anantnag to commemorate her rich literary legacy. The literary evening was organised by Ehsaas Foundation and witnessed the participation of poets, scholars, media persons, and admirers of Kashmiri literature from across the Valley.

Tribute to the Nightingale of Kashmir

Renowned poet Suhail Ahmad, popularly known as Raj Saeb, presided over the event as the Chief Guest, while noted poets Sagar Nazir and Riyaz Anzoo attended as Guests of Honour. Habba Khatoon (born Zoon Rather), known as The Nightingale of Kashmir, was a 16th-century Kashmiri poet and consort of King Yousuf Shah Chak. Renowned for her soulful poetry and music, her works gained recognition in literary circles, earning her a lasting place as queen of song.

An Evening of Poetic Homage

The programme began with Tilawat-e-Quran by Haziq Hyderi, setting a reflective and spiritual tone for the evening. Several poets recited their compositions, paying tribute to Habba Khatoon's life, poetry, and enduring contribution to the Kashmiri language and culture. Poets who presented their kalam included Atiqa Sidiqi, Mashru Naseebabadi, Yahya Tawseef, Parvaiz Gulshan, Mysar Nashaad, Rida Mudasir, Irshad Ahmad Irshad, Tanha Iqbal, Sagar Salam, Azam Farooq, Javed Sagar, Shah Meem, Azhar Muqaami, and Zeeshan Afaaq.

Reflections on a Timeless Legacy

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Raj Saeb highlighted the timeless relevance of Habba Khatoon's poetry and her profound influence on Kashmiri literary traditions. Guest of Honour Riyaz Anzoo spoke about the emotional depth and cultural significance of her work, while Sagar Nazir stressed the importance of reconnecting younger generations with classical Kashmiri poets through such initiatives.

Acknowledgements

Chairman of Ehsaas Foundation, Zahoor Ahmad Malik, expressed gratitude to the poets, guests, participants, and attendees for their contributions. He also thanked the media fraternity, journalists, and Khalid Muntazir of Radio Rabita for their support and coverage. (ANI)