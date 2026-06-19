Is Tamannaah Bhatia gearing up for a massive box office takeover in 2026-27? From horror in 'Ragini 3' and real-life drama in 'Maria IPS' to a commercial entertainer like 'Purushan' and an action-adventure with Ajay Devgn, it looks like she's placed her biggest career bet yet. Will she be able to pull off all these different genres?

For the past few months, Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines for her upcoming movies. We've heard about new titles, seen first-look posters, and gotten production updates. But while these announcements came one by one, many of us missed the bigger picture: Tamannaah has quietly put together the most varied and ambitious film list of her career. With 'Ragini 3', 'Maria IPS', 'Purushan', 'Vvan', and an untitled project with Ajay Devgn, she's stepping into all kinds of genres—horror, biopic, commercial entertainer, and action-adventure. This is why 2026 and 2027 could be the most important years of her career.

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Tamannaah is all set to try her hand at every genre

While many stars prefer to stick to a genre that works for them, Tamannaah Bhatia is taking a completely different route. Her upcoming film list shows she doesn't want to be stuck with a single image or style. Each project is set to present her to the audience in a brand-new avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia enters the horror universe with 'Ragini 3'

With 'Ragini 3', Tamannaah is entering a film series that already has a huge fan following. This movie gives her a chance to connect with audiences who have been loyal to this horror brand for a long time. This project is being seen as a different and challenging step in her career. The film, directed by Shashank Ghosh, might even release this year.

'Maria IPS' will feature real-life inspiration

'Maria IPS' is being counted as one of the most unique films in Tamannaah's journey so far. According to reports, the project is based on real events and inspirational characters. Through this film, the actress can bring out the more serious and sensitive side of her acting. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film could hit theatres in 2027.

'Purushan' is a strong bet in Tamil commercial cinema

Tamannaah has already had success in Tamil cinema, but 'Purushan' could establish her even more firmly in the mainstream commercial space. The film, starring Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia, is reportedly focused on large-scale entertainment to attract a mass audience. Sundar C. has directed the film, which is expected to be in theatres in August 2026.

A new journey into action-adventure with Ajay Devgn

Among Tamannaah's most talked-about films is 'Ranger' with Ajay Devgn, which will also feature Sanjay Dutt. It's said to be a large-scale action-adventure film, directed by Jagan Shakti. The film is set to release on December 4, 2026.

'Vvan' will tell the story of a different world

This film, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, will feature a completely different story and world. Sidharth Malhotra will be in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026.