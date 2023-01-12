Taaza Khabar star Bhuvan Bam opens up about acting aspirations; hopes 'Bollywood will take him seriously'

In a new interview with a renowned entertainment publication, Taaza Khabar star Bhuvan Bam has spoken about his acting aspirations. He also hopes that now, Bollywood will take him seriously.

In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, the digitally hit debutant web-series star Bhuvan Bam took the audiences and fans by storm with his nuanced performance in Disney + Hotstar series Taaza Khabar. The ace comedian and an OTT star, opens up on his acting aspirations. Bhuvan also wishes atleast now, the Bollywood will take him seriously.

Bhuvan Bam is India's biggest Youtube sensation. He is a global celebrity who needs no further introduction. The newly debutant digital star, content creator, Youtuber and actor has many characters like Fameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bancho, Maa, Hola, Masterji, and Papa. These iconic characters keep on coming back in his videos on fans' demands. He is loved by his fans worldwide for his bang-on comic timing and exceptional comedy dialogues without any use of slang or bad words.

Bhuvan Bam has won the hearts of audiences and netizens with his power-packed performance in the hit web series Taaza Khabar. The fans and netizens cannot stop raving about his nuanced performance on social media. Recently the star in his interview with a renowned entertainment publication, opened up on his acting aspirations.

He spoke about several stories of his journey and the rejections which he has faced. Followed by his ideas and aspirations for BB Ki Vines and why he hopes 'Bollywood will now take him seriously.'

Bhuvan said, "I always wanted to become an actor. The reason for the moustache, the muffler and the wig was that, I always wanted to conceal myself and play good characters. But when the disguise lifted, I used to become very conscious. I felt naked. Therefore, Taaza Khabar was a leap of faith for me."

Giving details on his life mantra and funda, Bhuvan said, "There was this one time that I was so stressed. And then, I slept on a Monday and woke up straight on a Wednesday. When I am stressed or feeling down, I go to sleep."

He also adds, "Earlier, I would overeat and then I had gas along with the stress. So I have figured that sleep is the best solution. It saves you from making bad decisions in panic and impulse. When you wake up, you approach it from a fresh POV. It usually gets solved. So, my funda is simple, when you are stressed, go to sleep."