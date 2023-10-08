Taapsee Pannu gets irritated with papprazzi while leaving Sharad Kelkar’s birthday party; watch video

Actress Taapsee Pannu attended actor Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash on Saturday, where she gets annoyed with papprazzi while she was leaving Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash, in Mumbai. As many people were crowing near her & her car so she was unable to get in her car so she was repeatedly saying ‘Please Hatt Jaiye, Please Hatt jaiye nahi toh bolenge Dhakka lag gaya’, to the paparazzi.





Adding to this, Taapsee has already been in news for getting irritated with paparazzi during her film ‘Dobaara’ promotion event. During that time, Taapsee didn’t pose for the photographer & also started talking rudely to the actress. Therefore, in that situation, the actress losses her calm & gets into an argument with the photographer.

Also, Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash also included his wife Keerthi Gaekwad Kelkar, Abhinav Shukla - Rubina Dilak, Sanjeev Kapoor & many of his other friends from B- town.



Taapsee Pannu’s work front:

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad - 2020’ & ‘Pink - 2016’ is one of the most viewed Bollywood movies. And continuing to entertain her viewers, she will be next seen in 3 Hindi films namely Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Dunki & Woh Ladki Hain Kaha along with one Tamil movie Alien, as a lead actress.



