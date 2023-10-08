Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Taapsee Pannu gets irritated with papprazzi while leaving Sharad Kelkar’s birthday party; watch video

    Taapsee Pannu gets into a heated conversation with paparazzi after she was seen leaving Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash.

    Taapsee Pannu gets irritated with papprazzi while leaving Sharad Kelkar's birthday party; watch video DPK
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Actress Taapsee Pannu attended actor Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash on Saturday, where she gets annoyed with papprazzi while she was leaving Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash, in Mumbai. As many people were crowing near her & her car so she was unable to get in her car so she was repeatedly saying ‘Please Hatt Jaiye, Please Hatt jaiye nahi toh bolenge Dhakka lag gaya’, to the paparazzi.
     


    Adding to this, Taapsee has already been in news for getting irritated with paparazzi during her film ‘Dobaara’ promotion event. During that time, Taapsee didn’t pose for the photographer & also started talking rudely to the actress. Therefore, in that situation, the actress losses her calm & gets into an argument with the photographer.
    Also, Sharad Kelkar’s birthday bash also included his wife Keerthi Gaekwad Kelkar, Abhinav Shukla - Rubina Dilak, Sanjeev Kapoor & many of his other friends from B- town.

    ALSO READ:Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Taapsee Pannu’s work front:
    Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad - 2020’ & ‘Pink - 2016’ is one of the most viewed Bollywood movies. And continuing to entertain her viewers, she will be next seen in 3 Hindi films namely Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Dunki & Woh Ladki Hain Kaha along with one Tamil movie Alien, as a lead actress.

    ALSO READ:Farm Laws Repeal: From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, here's how celebs reacted to PM Modi's announcement
     

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israeli Palestine conflict: Gal Gadot gets emotional says, 'My Heart Is Aching' RBA

    Israeli-Palestine conflict: Gal Gadot gets emotional says, 'My Heart Is Aching'

    Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel: Actress spotted singing with Tsahi Halevi before Hamas attack (WATCH) RBA

    Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel: Actress spotted singing with Tsahi Halevi before Hamas attack (WATCH)

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer rkn

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer

    Israel Palestine War Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel team unable to reach her

    Israel-Palestine War: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel; team unable to reach her

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH) RBA

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Unprecedented Israeli counter-offensive on Hamas (WATCH)

    Unprecedented Israeli counter-offensive on Hamas (WATCH)

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India on October 12 Check out expected specs price colours gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India on October 12; Check out expected specs, price, colours

    'If BJP comes to power again...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns Left cadre rkn

    'If BJP comes to power again...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns Left cadre

    Israeli Palestine conflict: Gal Gadot gets emotional says, 'My Heart Is Aching' RBA

    Israeli-Palestine conflict: Gal Gadot gets emotional says, 'My Heart Is Aching'

    5 hacks to maintain curly hair RKK

    5 hacks to maintain curly hair

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon