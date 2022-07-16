Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ was released in the theatres on Friday. The film has failed to drag the audience to the theatres; it could hardly collect a crore on its opening day.

First '83', then 'Jersey' and now 'Shabash Mithu', the audience of Hindi cinema have not really liked cricket-based films that have been released this year. This can easily be mapped by the fact that neither of these films has been able to mint enough money at the box office, as per the expectation.

The opening figures on the first day of the film 'Shabaash Mithu' are a testimony to the fact that the audience's preferences are constantly changing. Add more to it, a company as giant as Viacom18 did not do much on promoting the film either.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ sets a new record, becomes the first Indian film to do THIS

The film 'Shabaash Mithu' is the story of former Indian captain Mithali Raj who was born in a South Indian traditional family and rebelled against stereotypes. It shows how Mithali Raj went on to clear all her hurdles and become the Indian cricket captain, taking the woman’s cricket team to the international map as well.

As per reports, 'Shabash Mithu' was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. The makers hardly promoted the film, the result of which was seen in the poor day one collection of the movie. According to the initial figures received on Friday night, the film has earned only Rs 80 lakh at the box office across the country. Along with this, the collection of the film 'Hit the First Case' release has been slightly better and around Rs 1.40 crore.

ALSO READ: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints

The character of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ was essayed by Taapsee Pannu. Apart from her and actor Vijay Raaz, there was no other stronger character in the movie. Interestingly, the last five films of Tapsee Pannu were all released on OTT. Taapsee's last theatrical release was 'Thappad' which got an opening of Rs 2.89 crore on the first day.

Taapsee Pannu’s last five films and their opening day collection:

Film Opening (Rs. in Crore)

Thappad (2020) 2.89

Saand Ki Aankh (2019) 0.48

Game Over (2019) 0.38

Badla (2019) 5.04

Manmarziyaan (2018) 3.52