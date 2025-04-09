Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.

Entertainment
Swara Bhasker is celebrating her 36th birthday on April 9. The actress of Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Batte Sannata is now managing her family away from acting
Swara Bhasker used to look very cute in her childhood. She was raised in Delhi
Swara has graduated in English Literature from Miranda House, Delhi. She has also obtained a master's degree in Sociology from JNU
Swara Bhasker used to look very carefree and beautiful in her teenage years. At the beginning of her career, she also gave bold scenes in her movies
Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, younger than herself, on 16 Feb 23. She gave birth to daughter Rabia on 23 September 2023
Swara Bhasker has gained weight rapidly after marriage. She now looks like an ordinary Indian housewife. There is no sign of the slim trim actress in her now
Swara and Fahad had shared pics with Maulana, in which she is seen as a typical Muslim woman
The way her figure has changed after marriage, users trolled Swara Bhasker fiercely for this
Swara responded to this trolling, she said that becoming overweight after marriage has become a national issue
Swara wrote in her post, 'I did not know that there would be a debate about my dressing and lifestyle after marriage. There are some pictures to give material to the Sanghi insects
Rashmika to Kajal: South actresses’ stunning no-makeup looks revealed
5 Star Couples Keeping Their Love a Secret in the Industry
Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Net worth difference with Amitabh Bachchan
Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes