Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.

Swara Bhasker's Birthday

Swara Bhasker is celebrating her 36th birthday on April 9. The actress of Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Batte Sannata is now managing her family away from acting

Swara's childhood was spent in Delhi

Swara Bhasker used to look very cute in her childhood. She was raised in Delhi

Swara is highly educated

Swara has graduated in English Literature from Miranda House, Delhi. She has also obtained a master's degree in Sociology from JNU

Swara entered the entertainment industry

Swara Bhasker used to look very carefree and beautiful in her teenage years. At the beginning of her career, she also gave bold scenes in her movies

Chose a Samajwadi Party leader as her partner

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, younger than herself, on 16 Feb 23. She gave birth to daughter Rabia on 23 September 2023

Swara Bhasker became shapeless after marriage

Swara Bhasker has gained weight rapidly after marriage. She now looks like an ordinary Indian housewife. There is no sign of the slim trim actress in her now

Shared family with Maulana

Swara and Fahad had shared pics with Maulana, in which she is seen as a typical Muslim woman

Swara was heavily trolled because of obesity

The way her figure has changed after marriage, users trolled Swara Bhasker fiercely for this

Swara responded to the trollers

Swara responded to this trolling, she said that becoming overweight after marriage has become a national issue

Taunted RSS

Swara wrote in her post, 'I did not know that there would be a debate about my dressing and lifestyle after marriage. There are some pictures to give material to the Sanghi insects

