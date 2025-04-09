7 Stylish Salwar Kameez Suit Inspired by Swara Bhasker

Lifestyle
Sharara and Garara suits look great on all types of girls. But such suits look even more enhanced on chubby girls.
If you are thinking of giving yourself a gorgeous look at a housewarming or worship, then you can also wear this type of multi-color thread work palazzo set.
You can also try this type of printed Anarkali suit. Young girls will look like a Patola in this. Such Gota work sets are evergreen and look very graceful when worn.
Swara Bhaskar is looking classy in this red color handcraft silk pant suit set. Young girls can show off their style by styling this type of suit. Carry it without a dupatta.
Such pastel color full sleeves suits are also best for long and chubby height girls. You can buy such Chikankari work jacket long suits online in the range of 1000.
Black salwar suits are best for hiding fat. You can also wear such a plain floor-length frock suit with heavy work or a printed dupatta. It will give an amazing look.
If you want royal grace, then you can also style this type of dhoti with Anarkali Kurti suit. They give a very attractive and pretty look.
Vaani Kapoor's 7 Blouse Designs for a Stunning Figure
Why Coconut Oil is More Than Just an Ingredient in Kerala Homes
Sajid Nadiadwala’s Fitness Journey at 50: Weight loss tips revealed
Easy Kalakand Recipe: Quick Indian Sweet Using Paneer