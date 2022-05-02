Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sussanne Khan's rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son’s birthday

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hridaan Roshan turned 14 years old on Sunday. The ex-couple along with their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan, had gone out for a family brunch.

    Sussanne Khan rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son birthday drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Rohan went for a family brunch with their two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan on Sunday. It was their son Hridaan’s 14th birthday that the ex-couple had gone out to celebrate together. Sussanne had also shared a video of Hridaan, featuring his childhood photographs to wish him a happy birthday.

    While sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan wrote: "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan#14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz."

    The adorable ‘mommy-son’ post soon captured the attention of everyone, including Sussanne Khans rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Among the many stars and celebrities who commented on the post, included Goni too.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

    ALSO READ: Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met?

    "Happy happy birthday to ridzu,” wrote Arslan Goni while commenting on Sussanne Khan's post. The other comments on it came in rfom other celebrities including actor Kunal Kapoor.

    Sussanne Khan had shared a family picture too on her Instagram handle. The picture features their two boys and the ex-couple from the Hridaan’s birthday brunch. This photograph also had Arslan Gonis comment on it that read: “Happy birthday ridz”.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000 after dating for a long time. Later, in 2013, they parted their ways legally but continued to co-parent their two sons – Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. Even after their split from one another, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to maintain a good and positive relationship.

    Meanwhile, while Sussanne Khan is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni, the same is also being said about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. In fact, recently, the two couples were also spotted together in Goa.

    ALSO READ: Who is Arslan Goni? Is Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan dating him? Read this

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hollywood WATCH Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets drb

    WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened RBA

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Here how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video) RBA

    Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing RBA

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

    Recent Stories

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    hollywood WATCH Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets drb

    WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

    Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour drb

    Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Astrological predictions to myths-tales and more (Exclusive) RBA

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Astrological predictions to myths-tales and more (Exclusive)

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs RR kolkata-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon