Sussanne Khan's rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son’s birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hridaan Roshan turned 14 years old on Sunday. The ex-couple along with their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan, had gone out for a family brunch.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Rohan went for a family brunch with their two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan on Sunday. It was their son Hridaan’s 14th birthday that the ex-couple had gone out to celebrate together. Sussanne had also shared a video of Hridaan, featuring his childhood photographs to wish him a happy birthday.

While sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan wrote: "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan#14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz."

The adorable ‘mommy-son’ post soon captured the attention of everyone, including Sussanne Khans rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Among the many stars and celebrities who commented on the post, included Goni too.

ALSO READ: Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met?

"Happy happy birthday to ridzu,” wrote Arslan Goni while commenting on Sussanne Khan's post. The other comments on it came in rfom other celebrities including actor Kunal Kapoor.

Sussanne Khan had shared a family picture too on her Instagram handle. The picture features their two boys and the ex-couple from the Hridaan’s birthday brunch. This photograph also had Arslan Gonis comment on it that read: “Happy birthday ridz”.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000 after dating for a long time. Later, in 2013, they parted their ways legally but continued to co-parent their two sons – Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. Even after their split from one another, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to maintain a good and positive relationship.

Meanwhile, while Sussanne Khan is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni, the same is also being said about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. In fact, recently, the two couples were also spotted together in Goa.

ALSO READ: Who is Arslan Goni? Is Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan dating him? Read this