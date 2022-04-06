Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met?

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    Hrithik Roshan was spotted hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad took the internet by storm on Tuesday when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport, holding each other’s hand as they walked. This gesture of Hrithik tightly clutching Saba’s hand has sent his fans and followers into a frenzy. At the same time, it also gave rise to doubts about whether the rumoured couple of Bollywood tried to make their relationship official with this gesture? Well, while the tinsel town continues to drool over their PDA moment that took place at the airport, here is little something about how the rumoured couple actually met.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    There have been multiple reports regarding how Hrithik Roshan met Saba Azad, and how their rumoured relationship blossomed.

    ALSO READ: Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    There were reports in the past that claimed Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad first met on Twitter and then slipped into each other's DM. However, another report claims that they met through a friend.

    Quoting a source, IndiaToday.in's report read: "Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner."

    While a lot is being said and written about how they met, there still remains no clarity on it.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    It is no secret that before being an actor, Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad is a fabulous singer as well. She is a part of the popular band Madboy/Mink and is also associated with The Bartenders. Saba continues to perform in Mumbai and does tours across the country.

    ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan finds rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s beauty as ‘timeless’

    Image: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram

    In fact, those who follow Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan would know that the latter’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, has also publicly appreciated Saba for her singing talent. Meanwhile, after Hrithik and Saba, Sussanne Khan was also spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni at the airport; they too held each other’s hand in public.

