Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl spotted with her at Lakme Fashion Week; here's what star has to say

    Sushmita Sen walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week and was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Actress Says 'I Am Blessed'

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Sushmita Sen walked the runway for fashion designer Anushree Reddy just days after suffering a heart attack. The Bollywood actress can be seen posing in a lime green embroidered lehenga in the recently shared photos on social media. 

    Sushmita completed her ensemble with a green necklace and a finger ring. The actress looked her most beautiful when she flashed her million-dollar smile. Meanwhile, in a new video, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl can be seen walking with her at Lakme Fashion Week.

    Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Neha Dhupia, Mandira Bedi, Rakul Preet Singh and more walk the ramp

    On Saturday, a renowned paparazzi account uploaded video footage of Sushmita Sen arriving to the event while surrounded by fans and reporters. But, the Aarya actress was accompanied by her Rohman Shawl in a white blazer. While talking with the paparazzi and obliging some fans with selfies, a photographer complimented her, “Aap bohot strong ho (you are very strong)” To this, Sushmita Sen replied, “Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai, so blessed (I have many people’s blessings with me).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Afterwards, she also did a live session from her car where she remarked, "I just completed walking for the great Anushree Reddy as her showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Thank you to everyone in the media who was so nice and kind. I keep repeating it, but I am a really blessed girl. I am overjoyed because of Anushree, who had the audacity to invite me to come and walk and be her showstopper. I believe most people would have simply been like, it's not a good moment. Women, I tell you... It's great when we stick together and bring out the best in one other even when things are tough. That's lovely."

    Also Read: Oscars 2023: Know the date, timing, host, presenters and more

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The series is based on the Spanish original 'Penoza,' and it follows the narrative of Aarya (Sushmita Sen), a woman who goes to the underworld when her husband dies to save her children and family. In the meantime, Sushmita Sen will be seen next in Aarya 3. She plays a strong protagonist in the programme who goes above and beyond to protect her family from crooks. Apart from Aarya, Sushmita will appear in Taali, a film about transgender activist Gauri and her ascent in society.
     

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
