Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, has said that going to the gym and maintaining an active lifestyle helped her survive a heart attack. Read in detail

Sushmita Sen has recovered from a recent health crisis. Less than two weeks after having a heart attack and undergoing surgery, the actress is back working out and even walking the runway. Sushmita recently addressed the heart attack and how maintaining a 'active lifestyle' helped her overcome it in an Instagram Live session.

Sushmita announced earlier this month that she had a heart attack on February 28 and was hospitalised. She went live on Instagram on Sunday, discussing her health and treatment with her fans. "I know a lot of you will quit coming to the gym and say, well, going to the gym didn't help her," she explained. That's not good. It was beneficial to me. I survived a massive heart attack. It did so because I maintained an active lifestyle."

Also Read: Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures

A few days back, Sushmita had shared a picture of herself resuming light workouts after getting approval from her cardiologist. “Cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling,” she had written alongside. Over the weekend, just 10 days after the heart attack, Sushmita returned to work as she walk at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Also Read: Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

After so much praise and messages to ‘take it easy’, Sushmita addressed her comeback in an Instagram post on Monday. “Thank you all for so much love & appreciation…been reading all your comments & watching all your stories!!! I am always as good as my Team!! A big shoutout to my team & to people who made my walk at #lakmefashionweek2023 magical,” she wrote.

Last week, Sushmita shocked her fans and followers with the details about her heart attack in an Instagram Live session. Saying that it was a ‘big’ heart attack, the actress said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95% blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart. I am very lucky to be on the other side,” she said. The actress added that after her recovery, she will head off to Rajasthan to resume the shoot of her web series Aarya’s third season.

Sushmita Sen is well known for her roles in films such as Biwi No. 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and No Trouble. Sen will next be featured in Aarya 3, a web series. Created by Ram Madhavani, she would play the titular character. She will also play Gauri Sawant in her biopic, Taali. Her first look as Gauri had left everyone in awe.