Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures

During the Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu vocalists Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj had a night to remember. Not only are the vocalists now part of history since Naatu Naatu won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, but they were also the first Telugu film industry pair to perform at the Oscars. If meeting Rihanna wasn't enough to make the Oscars one of their finest evenings, Bhairava and Sipligunj got to meet her.

On Twitter and Instagram, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj revealed that they met Rihanna at the 95th Academy Awards with Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith. Bhairava shared a picture with the pop singer and wrote, “I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna."

“Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE!" he added.

Sipligunj took to his social media page and shared a solo photo with RiRi and the caption, “Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart ❤️ Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue."

Rihanna was also nominated for Best Original Song for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Raise Me Up. After losing the prize to Naatu Naatu, Rihanna was spotted beaming and shouting for them.