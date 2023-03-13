Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

'The Elephant Whisperers' is based on the life of a tribal couple who have dedicated their lives to caring for orphaned baby elephants named Raghu and Bonni

Bomman and Belli, the tribal couple who inspired India's Oscar-winning short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', are proud that their story has been recognised worldwide. 'The Elephant Whisperers' is based on the life of the tribal couple who have dedicated their lives to caring for orphaned baby elephants named Raghu and Bommi, forging a family like no other.

Missing? Hunt on for 2 tuskers featured in Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Krishnagiri