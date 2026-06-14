It has been six years since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput - an extraordinary star in the truest sense. But his acting journey, smile, and soft nature refuse to leave fans' minds. Here's where the late actor's family and his dog are now. Keep reading.

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke the hearts of millions of fans. The actor was one of the most loved stars who made his fans' hearts beat with his exceptional acting talent, vivacious nature, curiosity about science, and life. He would even engage with his fans on social media from time to time. The actor allegedly died by suicide as per the autopsy report by AIIMS, ruling out any foul play. Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June 2020. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

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The events that unfolded after his death were no short of a nightmare for his fans and family. From the NCB-led drug probe to his case being ruled out as an alleged suicide, it was quite a difficult time for the people who loved him. Today is his sixth death anniversary, so let's take a look at where his family, sisters, and his dog are now.

Sushant's Sisters Continue To Keep His Legacy Alive

Sushant Singh Rajput's two sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Priyanka Singh, continue to spread the word about the actor's untimely death. They fought til their last breath to get answers for his sudden demise. Shweta lives in the USA, and both she and Priyanka continue to pen heartfelt notes for their brother on his birth or death anniversary. They also urge the fans to keep the actor's legacy alive.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father

After the actor's death in June 2020, Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, largely stepped away from the spotlight. Reports suggest that he willingly took a step back from the media attention and was only present during the legal developments of the case. He also reportedly continues to live a private life and spend time with his family members in Bihar.

The The Story Of His Dog, Fudge

SSR's father later took responsibility of his Labrador, Fudge. The dog was well-taken care of by Sushant's father and family members. However, in January 2023, the family announced another heartbreaking loss. Priyanka Singh revealed that Fudge had passed away nearly three years after Sushant's death.