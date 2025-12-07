As Kedarnath completes seven years, Sara Ali Khan celebrated the milestone by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s shoot. Fans flooded her post with emotional messages, remembering the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan observed a special milestone as it has been seven years since the release of her debut film, Kedarnath. The occasion turned out to be an emotional one, as the actress shared a heartfelt series of behind-the-scene images from the sets of the film celebrating the film's emotional journey. The pictures have captured some candid moments spent with the crew, scenic glimpses from Uttarakhand, and a recollection of the laborious days gone by in creating the now-iconic romantic drama.

Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On 7th Anniversary Of Kedarnath

In the post, Sara Ali Khan gave out heartfelt thanks to the whole team that believed in her during her first film and then expressed gratitude to the director Abhishek Kapoor, the entire camera crew, and anyone who guided her during the arduous days of shooting in the Himalayan terrain. A life-changing journey, she wrote, is how she describes Kedarnath; it taught her the values of endurance, love, and patience which she harbors to this day.

She captioned the post and wrote, ''7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017… not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime i go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that i have been given. My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana. Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn. @gattukapoor i will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn’t realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years. 2017-Jai Bholenath.''

Fan Reactions

While fans appreciated the nostalgic pictures posted by Sara Ali Khan, soon after, the comments section also filled with emotional dedications for the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the male lead opposite Sara. Many commented, "Miss you Sushant", "He made Kedarnath an unforgettable experience", "This film always belongs to him". The late actor's portrayal of Mansoor remains one of his most beloved characters, and this 7th-year anniversary once again sent down reminders of his charm and talent.

Another touching story unfolds during the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, and its charm has become eternal in the hearts of the people. This anniversary stood to celebrate the film's success and honor the legacy Sushant left behind. With Sara's post going viral, fans reminisced about the movie again, sharing their favorite scenes and reflecting on the magic produced on-screen by the duo.