    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth

    In a recent interview, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti discussed her brother's mystery death, implying that it could have been more than suicide. She urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the probe and uncover the truth. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made several serious claims regarding the actor's death. In a recent interview, she discussed her brother's mystery death, implying that it could have been more than suicide. She urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the probe and uncover the truth. 

    Shweta Singh Kirti's statement

    In an interview, Shweta Singh Kirti said, "We can join together and ask the CBI to tell us what happened. There was insufficient space between the bed and the fan to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you must return the keys to the person who manages the flat and when we asked him, he informed us that the keys to his room were missing. Why? Where has it gone? They had given the keys. Sushant never locked his room's door. That day, his door was locked. All surrounding CCTVs were likewise inoperable that day. Many things do not make sense."

    She further said, "They are the top investigators in the country. They will be able to work out something. I am confident they will find out something. If it was a suicide, please tell us about it and how it happened."

    Also read: Ameesha Patel fails to appear in court for Rs 2.5 crore cheating and cheque bounce case, gets final warning

    Sushant Singh Rajput's death

    Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020. Some suspected a suicide, while others claimed foul play.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
