Ameesha Patel fails to appear in court for Rs 2.5 crore cheating and cheque bounce case, gets final warning

Ameesha Patel was supposed to appear in Ranchi's Civil Court on Tuesday, March 5, for a cheating and cheque bounce case, but she did not show up. Her lawyer asked for a postponement claiming personal reasons. In response, the complainant's lawyer objected that the case had been delayed several times due to such requests for extensions. Judicial Magistrate DN Shukla granted her one final chance by ordering her to appear in court on the next scheduled date and submit her statement under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The case

Ajay Kumar Singh, a film producer from Ranchi, filed a complaint against Ameesha Patel and accused her of extortion disguised as music production. He said that Ameesha Patel had received Rs 2.5 crore from him for the production of a film titled 'Desi Magic'.

According to their contract, when the film was not released as scheduled in June 2018, Ajay demanded compensation from Ameesha. Despite several reminders, the actress procrastinated, eventually sending two cheques for Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh in October 2018, both of which bounced. Despite multiple summonses, Ameesha Patel did not appear in court, either in person or through her attorney. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she surrendered in civil court on June 19, last year. Following the hearing, the judge granted her bail on two Rs 10,000 bonds each.

Ameesha Patel claims her father mismanaged her finances

In 2004, Ameesha Patel and her father were embroiled in a series of financial and legal disputes, which turned their private problems into a highly publicized battle. These disagreements were usually caused by issues such as financial mismanagement, poor communication, and competing economic ventures. Ameesha claimed that her father mismanaged her finances, misrepresented her professional commitments, and illegally used her assets without permission.