    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding photos is all about love

    TV actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to Vicky Jain. She has posted a series of her pre-wedding photos, where she is glowing like a bride. Check out the photos here.
     

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding photos is all about love
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 5:09 PM IST
    TV actress Ankita Lokhande shared photos from her and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding functions. In the photos,the actress can be seen dressed as a Maharashtrian bride. She had worn a green and a pink saree for the special day. She had posted a photo with Vicky with whom she is in a relationship since three years. She had written a caption that read, "Sacred". She had also added the hashtag #preweddingfestivities, On the flip side, Vicky was seen posting a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony and he had written in Marathi that, "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." He added the hashtag #AnVikikahani also to his post.

    To talk about Ankita's photos, she was seen wearing a mundavalya, which is basically an ornament that is tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides. Vicky was seen wearing a simple white kurta that she paired with white pants for the ceremony. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vicky Jain (@jainvick)

    The actress had created a household name for herself post she played the role of Archana in the famous TV show  Pavitra Rishta. She had met the love of her life, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the show. Also read:Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic
     

    They were in a relationship for more than six years. Apart from Pavitra Rishta she was also seen in TV shows like  Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had also done her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, opposite Kangana Ranaut. She was also seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She had also participated in many TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. On the work front, the actress is now seen in Pavitra Rishta season 2. The first season of the show ran from 2009-2014. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today

     

