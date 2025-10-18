A video of Kollywood's favourite star couple, Suriya and Jyothika, jointly wishing their fans on the occasion of Diwali, is now going viral.

Suriya, who consistently chooses and acts in quality films in Tamil cinema, is currently set to act in 'Vanangaan' directed by Bala, 'Vaadivaasal' directed by Vetrimaaran, and an untitled film directed by Siruthai Siva. Similarly, Jyothika also continues to choose and act in films that give importance to women. Recently, on Jyothika's birthday, information about her upcoming film with Mammootty was also confirmed.

Beyond acting, the husband and wife duo are producing a series of successful films through their company, 2D Entertainment. Films they produced, like 'Jai Bhim' and 'Gargi', received a huge reception. Furthermore, 'Viruman', produced by Suriya and starring Karthi, performed impressively at the box office.

Meanwhile, although no film starring actor Suriya was released for Diwali, updates about his upcoming films are continuously being released. Just yesterday, it was revealed that popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for Suriya's 42nd film, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani will be the heroine. It is also said that since this movie will be shot in 3D, the filming process will take a long time.

On another note, Suriya and Jyothika, in matching outfits, have wished their fans a Happy Diwali in Tamil. Suriya also advised fans to celebrate this Diwali very safely. A video of this has now been released, and Suriya's fans are trending it on social media.



