Suriya and Venky Atluri: The OTT rights for the upcoming film in the combination of Venky Atluri and Suriya have been sold for a record price. Naga Vamsi is producing this film.

The new film starring Suriya and directed by Venky Atluri is doing record-breaking business even before its release. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the film is tentatively titled “Vishwanadham and Sons.” The inclusion of veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in a key role has become a special attraction, raising expectations for the film on a pan-India level. Mamitha Baiju is the female lead, and G.V. Prakash is composing the music.

OTT Rights for a Huge Price

Venky Atluri's previous films have received immense popularity on OTT platforms. Notably, “Lucky Baskhar” was globally trending on Netflix for a month straight. These successes have generated more buzz for the Suriya-Atluri combination. According to the latest information, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for this film. The deal is valued at approximately ₹80 crore.

Since the film is being made on a modest budget, this deal will bring a huge financial profit to the producer. It can be said that the film is commercially safe even before its release. Currently in the shooting phase, this project is one of the most talked-about Telugu films of the year. With the combination of Suriya's star power, Venky Atluri's storytelling, and a blockbuster OTT deal, this film is set to capture the audience's attention in theaters as well as on digital platforms.

Following the massive success of the film Lucky Baskhar, there are high expectations for this movie being directed by Venky Atluri. The craze for the Suriya and Venky Atluri film has been growing since its inception. This is indeed a jackpot deal for producer Naga Vamsi. For Naga Vamsi, who recently faced losses with War 2, this is a relieving factor.