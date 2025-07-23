Birthday Special: 7 Iconic Suriya Movies That Define His Stardom

The film that turned Suriya into an action icon.
This psychological action-thriller showcased his emotional range and physical transformation.
Watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Personal dual role that earned him a National Award.
Suriya shined both as a loving father and a grieving son in this touching coming-of-age drama.
Watch on: JioCinema / MX Player
Cop role that became a mass phenomenon.
Playing the fierce and upright Durai Singam, Suriya created one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated police franchises.
Watch on: Sun NXT / ZEE5
A high-concept sci-fi thriller with triple roles.
Suriya pulled off a complex performance with flair, playing hero, villain, and scientist—all in one film.
Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar
His most critically acclaimed role.
Based on the real-life story of Air Deccan’s founder, Suriya’s portrayal earned a National Award and global praise.
The breakout cop drama that marked his rise to stardom.
This Gautham Menon directorial was a gritty love story and action film rolled into one.
A hard-hitting legal drama that sparked national conversations.
Suriya’s portrayal of real-life lawyer Chandru was both restrained and powerful Film.
