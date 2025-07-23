English

Birthday Special: 7 Iconic Suriya Movies That Define His Stardom

entertainment Jul 23 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
1. Ghajini (2005)

The film that turned Suriya into an action icon.

This psychological action-thriller showcased his emotional range and physical transformation.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

Image credits: Social Media
2. Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

Personal dual role that earned him a National Award.

Suriya shined both as a loving father and a grieving son in this touching coming-of-age drama.

Watch on: JioCinema / MX Player

3. Singam (2010)

Cop role that became a mass phenomenon.

Playing the fierce and upright Durai Singam, Suriya created one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated police franchises.

Watch on: Sun NXT / ZEE5

4. 24 (2016)

A high-concept sci-fi thriller with triple roles.

Suriya pulled off a complex performance with flair, playing hero, villain, and scientist—all in one film.

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

His most critically acclaimed role.

Based on the real-life story of Air Deccan’s founder, Suriya’s portrayal earned a National Award and global praise.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

6. Kaakha Kaakha (2003)

The breakout cop drama that marked his rise to stardom.

This Gautham Menon directorial was a gritty love story and action film rolled into one.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

7. Jai Bhim (2021)

A hard-hitting legal drama that sparked national conversations.

Suriya’s portrayal of real-life lawyer Chandru was both restrained and powerful Film.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

