Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment

Breaking barriers, Aruna Ravindran becomes the first woman to win Super Singer Season 9. A historic moment is carved out as she claims the title, along with a luxurious apartment and a cash prize. Priya Jerson and Prasanna secure the runner-up positions--- By Amrita Ghosh

In a momentous triumph, Aruna Ravindran emerged as the victor in the illustrious ninth season of Super Singer, a widely acclaimed Tamil singing reality show. Her groundbreaking achievement as the first woman to clinch the prestigious title made the grand finale an unforgettable occasion. Alongside the coveted trophy, Aruna was bestowed with a luxurious apartment valued at Rs 60 lakh and a handsome cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Priya Jerson secured the honorable position of first runner-up, while Prasanna attained the esteemed status of second runner-up.

Overwhelmed by joy, Aruna Ravindran shed tears of happiness when announced as the winner. In a deeply heartfelt speech, she expressed profound gratitude towards her grandparents, parents, and mentors, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout her remarkable journey. The finale episode was graced by the presence of eminent composer Harris Jayaraj, who presented Aruna with the well-deserved championship trophy.

Priya Jerson, the deserving first runner-up, walked away with a substantial cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Prasanna, securing the third position, was duly awarded Rs 5 lakh. Notably, Abhijith and Pooja, among the final five contestants, claimed the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Super Singer Season 9 has garnered immense adoration, captivating the hearts of countless viewers and solidifying its position as a beloved singing reality show on Tamil television. An esteemed judging panel comprising Anuradha Sriram, P Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and Shweta Mohan lent their expertise to this enthralling season. The show was skillfully hosted by the charismatic duo of Makapa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande.

Having premiered in November of the preceding year, Super Singer Season 9 has captivated audiences with its exceptional talent and captivating performances. Its resounding success has led to regional adaptations in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali, further expanding its reach and popularity.