National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

Sunglasses too have a special day to commemorate their high importance in our lives. Let’s celebrate the sizzling style of National Sunglasses Day with a splendid showcase of top Bollywood actors in sun-kissed shades!--- By Amrita Ghosh

As the radiant sun casts its warm glow and the allure of summer beckons, it is time to prepare ourselves for the highly anticipated occasion of National Sunglasses Day! A celebration observed annually on the 27th of June, this event serves as a resounding reminder for individuals far and wide to embrace fashion and functionality that sunglasses epitomize, while dutifully shielding their precious peepers from harm. With an overwhelming array of designs, colors, and lens options available, this special day serves as a vivid testament to the fact that sunglasses transcend mere trendy embellishments rather they stand tall as steadfast guardians against the dangerous ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Also Read: Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai

In Bollywood, where impeccable style and sartorial choices reign supreme, sunglasses hold an esteemed place in the wardrobes of actors and actresses. These icons seamlessly meld their magnetic charisma with the captivating allure of sunglasses. Prepare to immerse yourself in the enigmatic world of Bollywood's enchanting stars and their love for sunglasses.

Amitabh Bachchan adorns his enigmatic persona with sunglasses that radiate sophistication and timeless charm. Whether it be the classic aviator style or the sleek contours of wayfarers, Bachchan effortlessly infuses an air of elegance into his mystique. Furthermore, his on-screen characters often don sunglasses, amplifying their aura of intrigue and magnetism.

Shah Rukh Khan, an epitome of charm and versatility, knows how to make a striking style statement with his choice of sunglasses. Bold and trendy frames seamlessly blend with his sleek and contemporary designs, harmonizing with Khan's charismatic personality. Whether portraying the romantic hero or a rugged character, his selection of sunglasses adds an extra layer of temptation to his on-screen presence.

Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging ‘Ustrasena’, Watch video

Deepika Padukone showcases her fashion sense by seamlessly incorporating sunglasses into her ensembles. From oversized frames that exude boldness to the alluring cat-eye shapes, Padukone's sunglasses serve as an embodiment of her chic and boho style, cementing her position as a fashion icon.

Ranveer Singh, renowned for his eccentric and flamboyant attitude, fearlessly embraces sunglasses that reflect his vibrant and energetic style. Opting for unconventional and quirky designs, Singh effortlessly complements his charismatic and versatile aura. His sunglasses add a playful touch to his ensembles, showcasing his unabashed individuality.

Kareena Kapoor is famous for her glam outfits and the ‘Pataudi-bahu’ makes sure to turn heads whenever she goes out, and why not because after all she is the ultimate Poo. Bebo makes sure to don a pair of glares whenever she is out.

Karan Johar, famous for his quirky and extravagant style is often papped wearing glasses and shades from high-end brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, Fendi, and the like. He is hardly ever spotted without extravagant sunglasses.

Anushka Sharma effortlessly embraces the allure of glares, adding a touch of glamour to her every look. Her impeccable fashion sense and love for sunglasses make her a true style icon in the industry.