Sunny Deol is all set to collaborate with Jyothika for an upcoming high-octane action thriller that has already created strong buzz among fans. With Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss backing the project, expectations are high for this.

The actor Sunny Deol experiences great success because his new movie Border 2 has achieved exceptional box office performance. The actor who achieved success in his career has chosen his next upcoming project during this time of success. The upcoming action thriller will feature Sunny Deol and Farhan Akhtar working together with A.R. Murugadoss who is a renowned director to create an intense and large-scale production.

The yet-untitled film will be helmed by Balaji Ganesh, who is making his directorial debut with this project. The makers have confirmed that the film will fall firmly in the action-thriller genre. The project will begin production work in February 2026 according to early information which describes the film as a stylish yet captivating cinematic experience.

Jyothika Joins Sunny Deol as Female Lead

The female lead role opposite Sunny Deol has been given to Jyothika according to a new announcement. The new actor combination has already created a positive response from fans. The film's title remains unconfirmed yet a clapboard image reveals that its working title is Antony. The final title announcement will take place soon according to official sources.

Balaji Ganesh’s Association With A.R. Murugadoss

Balaji Ganesh worked as an assistant director to A.R. Murugadoss on the movie Sikandar which starred Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film featured an exceptional cast which depicted a man who dedicated himself to achieving justice. The audience expects Ganesh to deliver a powerful story with intense action sequences because of his collaboration with Murugadoss.

Border 2 Box Office Performance

Border 2 continues its successful box office performance. The film has already collected Rs 93 crore worldwide within its first two days including Rs 78.60 crore from India and Rs 15 crore overseas. The film will reach the Rs 100 crore mark within three days because of its ongoing strong box office performance which confirms Sunny Deol's ability to achieve success with sequels.