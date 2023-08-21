Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow 'Sunny Villa' withdrawn from e-auction by Bank of Baroda; read details

    Sunny Deol, who is now riding high on the success of Gadar 2, made headlines after the Bank of Baroda auctioned off his Juhu property. However, the bank reversed its decision and pulled the actor's property from the auction. Previously, the Bank of Baroda issued an advertisement stating that the debt recovery amount is Rs 55 crore plus interest. The auction was set to take place on September 25th, with a reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore. Sunny Deol's full name, Ajay Singh Deol, was also included in the auction ad and his mansion on Gandhi Gramme Road in Juhu, North Mumbai. 

    On Monday, the bank issued another advertisement indicating that the auction had been cancelled due to technical issues. 

    However, the actor is now in London promoting his movie Gadar 2 opposite Ameesha Patel. Sunny and Ameesha arrived in London on Sunday to promote Gadar 2. "From Amritsar to London, love knows no boundaries!" posted the actor on his Instagram account. 

    Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, shattered all records and became Bollywood's second-highest opening in 2023. The film grossed over Rs 300 crore, surpassing Hrithik Roshan's War and Salman Khan's Bajarangi Bhaijaan. Taran Adarsh, a film expert, suggested on Twitter that Gadar 2 may become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The film's budget is roughly Rs 65 crore, with an additional Rs 15 crore for print and publicity, bringing the total landing cost to Rs 80 crore. Zed Studios' earnings are estimated to be in the region of Rs 375 crore, demonstrating the degree of success that Gadar 2 is proving to be.
     

