Ikkis Release Date: Inspired by the real-life heroism of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis is an emotional war drama that blends courage, sacrifice, and legacy, led by a powerful cast and a historic true story
Release Date Shift and Strategic Move
The makers of Ikkis have officially postponed the film’s theatrical release. Initially scheduled for December 25, 2025, the war drama will now arrive in cinemas on January 1, 2026. Producer Dinesh Vijan reportedly chose this shift to avoid a crowded box office period and ensure better visibility for the film during the New Year holiday window.
Maddock Films’ Announcement and Vision
Maddock Films announced the new release date through social media, highlighting that the film represents director Sriram Raghavan’s first attempt at the war genre. The production house emphasized that Ikkis tells the story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee and described the film as a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and national pride.
Story, Cast, and Debut Performances
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya Nanda makes his theatrical debut as the young soldier, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays a key role. The film also introduces Simar Bhatia, niece of Akshay Kumar, adding fresh talent to the ensemble.
Dharmendra’s Final On-Screen Appearance
One of the most emotional aspects of Ikkis is its association with veteran actor Dharmendra, for whom this will be a posthumous release. He portrays Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal, Arun’s father. Co-writer and editor Pooja Ladha Surti noted in an interview that Dharmendra’s final performance itself stands as the most meaningful tribute to his legacy.
