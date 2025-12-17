A meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan focused on developing IIIT Kota into a world-class institution with a 25,000 student capacity and new futuristic courses like AI and Green Energy.

A key meeting was held on Wednesday at the Parliament House between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the overall development of education in the Kota-Bundi region. The discussions focused on several issues related to higher and school education.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting primarily focused on strengthening IIIT Kota as a world-class institution and improving educational quality in the Kota-Bundi region. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Kota is a major educational hub in the country with strong road and rail connectivity, and air connectivity will be facilitated in the coming years. He noted that nearly 1.5 lakh students come to Kota every year to prepare for IIT and medical entrance examinations, underscoring the need to strengthen IIIT Kota further. Om Birla suggested that IIIT Kota be developed in line with the country's IITs.

Boosting Higher Education: IIIT Kota's Transformation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that over the next 10 years, the student intake at IIIT Kota is planned to increase to 25,000. The institute's enhancement will include establishing Centres of Excellence and launching new, contemporary courses.

Leveraging Regional Strengths for Futuristic Courses

The Education Minister further said that IIIT Kota will introduce futuristic courses in Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, AI Centers, Pump Storage, and Atomic Studies to meet global job market demands. Given the Chambal River region's natural resources and the presence of the Rawatbhata nuclear power plant, the area is highly suitable for technical and energy-focused education.

Committee to Oversee Initiatives

A special committee, directed by the Union Education Minister, has been tasked with submitting its report within one month to advance these initiatives.

Enhancing School Education Quality

During the meeting, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also emphasised improving the quality of school education in his parliamentary constituency of Kota-Bundi.

Constitutional and Democratic Education

He suggested the wider implementation of the 'Know Your Constitution' programme in schools so that students can understand the core values of the Indian Constitution. He also proposed encouraging students nationwide to participate in competitions and visit the Parliament, fostering understanding and awareness of democratic institutions.

Expanding Educational Resources and Grants

Other key discussions included increasing the number of PM Shri schools in Kota-Bundi, enhancing central grants for education in Rajasthan, and expanding quality education in the state. (ANI)