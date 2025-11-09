Sunita Ahuja sparks divorce rumours with her bold statement about Govinda, saying she wouldn’t want him as her husband in the next life. Fans speculate tension as the Bollywood couple’s relationship comes under spotlight.

Veteran actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja are often seen teasing each other and are well-known for their long-standing marriage. However, the latest controversy has cast a shadow on their purported bliss when Sunita made a revealing comment saying she wouldn’t want Govinda as her husband in her next life. This comment lit up the internet with unsolicited gossip about the relationship.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunita Ahuja’s Shocking Statement

In a public appearance, Sunita reportedly made a cracked-wit comment: "Wife se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain" ("He spends more time with his heroines than with his wife"). Though clearly a joke, it nonetheless hinted at some stress in the marriage. After hearing it, fans doubted that it was entirely a joke, given that reports had been saying the couple was living apart for some time.

The pair have been united since 1987, nearly four decades ago. Theirs has been a roller-coaster ride witnessing the highs and lows of film careers and personal controversies. Insiders from the industry suggest that long marriages in Bollywood suffer from pressures of celebrity life. While Govinda remained charming and witty on screen, his private life is currently suffering turbulence.

Fans’ Reaction to Sunita’s Statement

The actor's fans were quick to react to Sunita's trimming-off-phase remarks. Some felt she was actually talking about herself in a relatable and honest way, while others saw it as a clear reflection of built-up frustration. Social media was bombarded with memes and comments, with many expressing hope that the couple would reconcile.

Govinda Has Not Responded

So far, Govinda has not publicly commented either on Sunita's statement or on the ongoing divorce rumours. Nevertheless, sources close to the family maintain that the occasional squabble between the couple should not be mistaken for an everlasting rift that cannot be rescinded. On the contrary, despite all the clamour, the couple remains bonded by very strong ties earned over several decades.