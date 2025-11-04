- Home
‘Govinda Spends Lakhs on Rituals, But Doesn’t Give Me Money’: Sunita Ahuja’s Shocking Claim
Sunita Ahuja opened up about her marriage to Govinda. She also stated that she intends to assist social initiatives independently.
Sunita Ahuja Accuses Govinda: “He Spends on Pujas, Not on Me”
Actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have recently been under intense scrutiny, with allegations of a strained relationship and suspicions of an affair with a Marathi actor. Sunita has finally broken her silence, stating that, despite spending lakhs on religious ceremonies, Govinda refuses to pay her any money.
In an interview with Paras Chhabra on his YouTube channel, Sunita stated, "We also have one in our house, Govinda's pandit. He is also like this: get pujas (prayers) done, and contribute Rs 2 lakh. I urge you to pray on your own; their rituals will not work for you. God will accept the prayers you offer on your own. I don't believe any of this. Even if I contribute or perform a nice deed, I do so with my own hands to build my karma. Darne wala darr jaata hai (Those who are used to dread will fear).
She went on to say, "Now Chichi needs to lose weight and look good." His skin has turned terrible. He should take care of himself, that is my wish. He recently stated that I am creating three films, but I believe the problem is that he does not have a decent staff. The circle he sits in contains stupid authors who are less writers and more fools."
"They call him an idiot and give him bad counsel. He doesn't attract nice people, and they dislike me because I speak the truth. They talk evil of me to him, and he believes it all. Sunita said, "I want to tell them that if they want to say something, they should say it to my face rather than to him."
"It is my heart's desire to build an old-age home and a sanctuary for animals. I'll make sure to do so with my own money. "I will not accept a single rupee from Govinda because he will only give money to his chamchas (bootlickers)," she said.
Sunita also discussed the speculations about Govinda's supposed romance with a Marathi actor during the same episode. She responded that she would not believe it unless she saw it firsthand.