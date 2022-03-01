Sundeep Kishan 'shaken' by Indian students' SOS call from Ukraine

Tamil and Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan says that a video clip showing the Indian students appealing for help in Ukraine has left him shaken.

Image: Sundeep Kishan/IInstagram

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left everyone in a state of shock and dismay, with world leaders condemning the act. Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a video of Indian students appealing for help was doing rounds on social media. Tamil and Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan took note of it and has been left shaken ever since he saw it.

In the video, four Indian students, who are stuck in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, can be seen appealing for help. The video was posted on the microblogging site Twitter. Quoting the tweet that shared the video, Sundeep Kishan wrote: "This really shook me up...sending prayers for their safety."

One of the students, while speaking in Tamil in the video, said that they are not blaming anyone but are seeking help. Another student said that they have only been hearing “bombs go off”. A third student was heard saying, "They have closed all the places around."

ALSO READ: World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Putin over Ukraine invasion

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have continued to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, many celebrities have started raising funds for the people in Ukraine to offer them humanitarian help. Also, a lot of musicians and singers have started to cancel their concerts in Russia as a way to stage their protest against the invasion.

ALSO READ: Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war

International rock back, Green Day, recently called off its concert which was to be held in Moscow on May 29. The concert, which was a part of Green Day’s Hell Mega Tour’ was to be held at Moscow’s biggest arena, the Spartak Stadium. They put out an official statement in regard to cancelling their show.