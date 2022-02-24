  • Facebook
    World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Putin over Ukraine invasion

    Team Newsable
    Russia, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, sparking a World War 3 meme fest across social media platforms.

    The Russian President called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms' in a televised address. Putin said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced.

    He also vowed retaliation against those who interfered with the Russian Ukraine operation. "To anyone who would consider interfering from outside. If you intervene, you will face consequences they have never seen. The relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you are hearing me," he said.

    Following the announcement, Ukraine's official Twitter handle too shared a caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler approving Putin's invasion, in what is being seen as the country showing off some dark humour. Not just Ukraine, the rest of the world too has now started bombarding social media platforms with memes that describe the tension between Russia and Ukraine as the start of World War 3.

    Also read: Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

    Here's a look at some of the memes that are gaining traction on different social media platforms:

