Sundar C steps down as director of Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, citing unavoidable circumstances and issuing an emotional apology to fans.

The film was touted as perhaps the biggest-ever project for Tamil cinema, to bring together the two legends of the industry known as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after decades and would have to be awaited feverishly by fans across the nation.

Sundar C Steps Down as Director of Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan Film

Filmmaker Sundar C stepped down from the project as the director of the much-anticipated film that would star superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in another surprising development. This had sent the internet buzzing about this collaboration and now has hit a major roadblock. With 'unavoidable circumstances' being the reason behind his exit, Sundar C has issued a heartfelt apology to fans.

The director shared via social media,“With a heavy heart, I am stepping away from the upcoming Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan film. Due to unavoidable circumstances, I am unable to continue as director. I sincerely apologise to all the fans who were waiting to see this dream come alive under my direction.”

Disappointment among Fans along with Support

News of their parting was met with consolation and understanding by most fans, while many others would feel saddened. Messages poured in across platforms; some had commended Sundar C for his honesty and professionalism, while other hopeful statements were made that the project would go forward under another capable filmmaker, bringing along much of the same vision.

Speculations About What's Next

While Sundar C gave no reasons for his exit, reports indicate that creative differences and scheduling conflicts might be an issue. Still, no official response has been released by the production house regarding the breakdown in the project.

Most insiders in the industry feel the project will move on with another leading director coming on board soon. Meanwhile, fans continue to trend hashtags like #SundarC, #Rajinikanth, and #KamalHaasan on social media, hoping for positive news.