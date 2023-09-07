Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial

    Shilpa Shetty makes her cinematic comeback in 'Sukhee' alongside Amit Sadh and others. The trailer reveals a housewife's journey from routine to an adventurous Delhi trip. A story for women, directed by Sonal Joshi, marks Shilpa Shetty's return to cinemas post the underperforming 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2'

    Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    The trailer for the upcoming film "Sukhee" starring Shilpa Shetty has been released. The movie, set to hit theaters on September 22, also features Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in significant roles. Shilpa Shetty is making her return to the big screen with "Sukhee" after a year-long hiatus from films. The film's posters were previously unveiled, and the trailer was launched on Wednesday. Shilpa had described the film as "a story for every woman," emphasizing its universal appeal.

    The trailer provides a glimpse into the life of Sukhee, played by Shilpa Shetty, a devoted housewife whose daily life revolves around taking care of her husband, daughter, and father-in-law. However, her monotonous routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Sukhee seizes this opportunity to express her desire to visit Delhi and reconnect with her friend, portrayed by Kusha Kapila. After a disagreement with her husband, she embarks on an exciting adventure in Delhi.

    Before this, Shilpa shared a humorous video with Kusha in which they asked women who dedicate themselves to their families when was the last time they took time for themselves and prioritized self-care. Shilpa captioned the video, "Iss Sukhee se…. har Sukhee ke liye! ✨ A story for every woman! #Sukhee releases on 22nd September only in theaters."

    "Sukhee" marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. This film holds significant importance for Shilpa Shetty, as her last two projects, "Hungama 2" (2021) and "Nikamma" (2022), did not perform well at the box office. While "Hungama 2," released on Disney Plus Hotstar, received lackluster reviews, "Nikamma," which had a theatrical release, was critically panned and deemed a box office failure.

