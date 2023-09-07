Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released

    Akshay Kumar's film 'Mission Raniganj' undergoes a title change to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' amidst the India-Bharat debate, reflecting the actor's commitment to nationalist themes. The movie, based on a true story, releases on October 6th, generating heightened anticipation

    Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 9:03 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar has unveiled the motion poster for his eagerly anticipated survival-thriller, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' which is set to captivate audiences. The movie draws inspiration from the remarkable true story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who heroically saved 64 miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Initially titled 'Capsule Gill,' the film primarily focused on Akshay Kumar's character as the central protagonist. However, a recent announcement has introduced a title change, showcased in the motion poster and teaser release.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    This marks Akshay Kumar's third venture following the successes of 'Selfiee' and 'OMG 2,' further heightening the anticipation among his dedicated fan base.

    The film's title alteration from 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue' to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is noteworthy. This move has caught the attention of fans and the industry, especially given the ongoing India-Bharat debate that has arisen during the G20 summit. It is speculated that the change in the film's title aligns with the actor's commitment to prevailing national sentiment.

    In recent times, various political parties in India have raised objections concerning references to 'Bharat' rather than 'India.' These concerns arose in relation to the G20 dinner invite, where President Droupadi Murmu was addressed as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the 'President of India.' Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referred to as the 'Prime Minister of Bharat' during his visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

    ALSO READ: Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

    Akshay Kumar is renowned for his penchant for patriotic and nationalist themes in his filmography. In light of these recent developments and the evolving national sentiment, it is apparent that the actor has chosen to adapt his film's title to resonate more closely with contemporary sensibilities.

    As Akshay Kumar continues to pique the interest of his fans with 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' it remains to be seen how this bold move in title adjustment will resonate with audiences eager to witness the extraordinary story of a true hero. The film is set to hit cinemas on October 6th, with a teaser scheduled for release tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the film's premiere.

     

    Also Read: 'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

    Mammootty turns 72: Glance at Malayalam superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, and more vma eai

    Mammootty turns 72: Glance at Malayalam superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, and more

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale vma

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say RBA

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say

    Recent Stories

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall ; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall ; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

    Dream Girl 2 success party: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and many Bollywood celebs attend (Photos) RBA

    Dream Girl 2 success party: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and many Bollywood celebs attend (Photos)

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    Kerala News LIVE 07 September 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms; Issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

    Mammootty's Birthday : 6 Iconic Movies of Malayalam Megastar rkn

    Happy Birthday Mammootty : 6 Iconic Movies of Malayalam Megastar

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon