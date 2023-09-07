Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

    Jawan Twitter Review: Audiences review Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan as a Full Paisa-Vasool movie! 6 am shows turned into big celebrations by the audiences! Some early Twitter reviews that suggest that the film is nothing short of a sensational masterpiece.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 7:53 AM IST

    Jawan, the much-anticipated Bollywood blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has finally hit the silver screen, and early Twitter reactions indicate that the film is a blockbuster and stunning masterpiece. Jawan has grabbed the internet by storm with its gripping narrative and superb acting, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the umbrella of Red Chillies Entertainment.

    The film's buzz had been growing for months, thanks to its superb cast, popular soundtrack, and intriguing preview and trailer. Jawan represents Shah Rukh Khan's return following the smash hit Pathaan, and the film lived up to the anticipation.

    Meanwhile, the craziness has subsided, as Jawan has showing as early as 2.15, 5, and 6 a.m. in India, and movie halls are crowded with SRK fans eager to see the star on screen. 

    Jawan Twitter reviews
    Months of eager anticipation and sky-high expectations have culminated in a flood of Twitter replies praising the film and dubbing it a thrilling masterpiece. Take a look at some of the reactions.

    Based on the enthusiasm and hype around SRK, trade expert Girish Joahr predicted a strong beginning for Jawan. "Advanced bookings are very good overseas," he said in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat. I'm anticipating roughly 4-5 crore in overseas markets on day one, and approximately 60-75 crore net in Hindi. So, day one is likely to close at roughly $100 million."

    Nayanthara's Bollywood debut will be marked with the release of Jawan Jawan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. SRK plays two characters in the film. In addition to Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, and others.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 7:53 AM IST
