Tata Curvv dark edition unveiled: Sleek carbon black look and all-black cabin; price starts at Rs 16.49 lakh

The Curvv Dark Edition features a glossy carbon black exterior, black accents, and an all-black cabin. The Dark Edition is available only in the Accomplished S and Accomplished + A variants.

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Curvv (Tata Curvv Dark Edition) at Rs 16.49 lakh. The Dark Edition comes in Accomplished S and + A.

Curvv EV Currently, this version is only offered with petrol and diesel engine options. The Curvv EV hasn't received updates yet.

Dark Edition The Curvv is built on the ATLAS platform and comes in three engine choices with manual or automatic gearbox options.

Premium Features The Tata Curvv car includes ventilated seats, a digital steering wheel, and a Harman touchscreen infotainment system. The Curvv car has six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver assistance functions.

