Tata Curvv dark edition unveiled: Sleek carbon black look and all-black cabin; price starts at Rs 16.49 lakh

The Curvv Dark Edition features a glossy carbon black exterior, black accents, and an all-black cabin. The Dark Edition is available only in the Accomplished S and Accomplished + A variants.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launched

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Curvv (Tata Curvv Dark Edition) at Rs 16.49 lakh. The Dark Edition comes in Accomplished S and + A.

article_image2

Tata Curvv Dark Edition

Curvv EV

Currently, this version is only offered with petrol and diesel engine options. The Curvv EV hasn't received updates yet.


article_image3

Tata Curvv Dark Edition Price

Dark Edition The Curvv is built on the ATLAS platform and comes in three engine choices with manual or automatic gearbox options.

article_image4

Tata Curvv

Premium Features

The Tata Curvv car includes ventilated seats, a digital steering wheel, and a Harman touchscreen infotainment system. The Curvv car has six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver assistance functions.

