Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Patiala court for the hearing

    Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House court in Delhi for hearing in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Patiala court for the hearing vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez lately has been in headlines and news but for controversial reasons. She got summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. 

    On Wednesday, Jacqueline arrived at Patiala House court in Delhi for a hearing in the extortion case. As per news media reports, the ED will also file a supplementary complaint against conman Sukesh and Jacqueline in same case. The next hearing of the case will take place on April 18. Pictures of the Cirkus actress arriving at the court have surfaced online.

    ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia ramps up beach fashion with breezy ensemble during Maldives vacay; See pictures

    In February 2022, last year, Sukesh Chandrasekhar appeared in Delhi's Patiala House Court in money laundering case. He spoke about Satyendra Jain, an AAP minister who is in jail. Last month, Sukesh filed a handwritten application, wanting the case transferred from the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailendra Malik. In its order, A Delhi court not just extended the judicial custody of Sukesh for 13 days but also rejected an application where he asked his case for getting transferred.

    Meanwhile, the conman, currently locked in Mandoli jail, recently made headlines after he wrote a heartfelt letter to Fernandez on his birthday, expressing his love for her. Sukesh talked about missing the actress and even called her a "beautiful doll." An excerpt from his letter read, "You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you, my baby. Thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters and greetings. I feel blessed, thank you."

    ALSO READ: Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal how their on-set equation panned out snt

    WATCH: Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal their on-set equation

    Would Richard Madden love to act in an Indian movie? 'Citadel' star reveals - WATCH snt

    Would Richard Madden love to act in an Indian movie? 'Citadel' star reveals - WATCH

    'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun vma

    'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun

    Rani Mukerji spills beans on wanting to 'romance' Shah Rukh Khan even in this age; read details vma

    Rani Mukerji spills beans on wanting to 'romance' Shah Rukh Khan even in this age; read details

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry

    Recent Stories

    Jeddah Consulate provided financial assistance of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress: Indian Consul General anr

    Jeddah gave financial aid of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress last year

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    WATCH Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal how their on-set equation panned out snt

    WATCH: Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal their on-set equation

    football Not angry - Thomas Tuchel takes blame post-Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal ouster to SC Freiburg-ayh

    'Not angry' - Thomas Tuchel takes blame post-Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal ouster to SC Freiburg

    Deploy central forces in Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti rally Calcutta HC to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gcw

    Deploy central forces in state for Hanuman Jayanti: Calcutta HC to Mamata Banerjee

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon