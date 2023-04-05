Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Patiala court for the hearing

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez lately has been in headlines and news but for controversial reasons. She got summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline arrived at Patiala House court in Delhi for a hearing in the extortion case. As per news media reports, the ED will also file a supplementary complaint against conman Sukesh and Jacqueline in same case. The next hearing of the case will take place on April 18. Pictures of the Cirkus actress arriving at the court have surfaced online.

In February 2022, last year, Sukesh Chandrasekhar appeared in Delhi's Patiala House Court in money laundering case. He spoke about Satyendra Jain, an AAP minister who is in jail. Last month, Sukesh filed a handwritten application, wanting the case transferred from the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailendra Malik. In its order, A Delhi court not just extended the judicial custody of Sukesh for 13 days but also rejected an application where he asked his case for getting transferred.

Meanwhile, the conman, currently locked in Mandoli jail, recently made headlines after he wrote a heartfelt letter to Fernandez on his birthday, expressing his love for her. Sukesh talked about missing the actress and even called her a "beautiful doll." An excerpt from his letter read, "You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you, my baby. Thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters and greetings. I feel blessed, thank you."

