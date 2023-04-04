Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody

    Aaliya Siddiqui, during a recent media interaction, opened up about the custody battle she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be going through after their divorce settlement. Keep reading to know the details.

    Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most humble and finest nuanced celebrities in the entertainment industry. It came as a big rude shock for his fans when his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, finally opened up about their problems on social media.

    She accused him and his mother of domestic violence, which divided the internet. While she went on to malign and slander his name and repertoire as an actor and washed their dirty laundry on social media, Nawaz refused to comment on anything, only releasing a single statement expressing his worry for their children Shora and Yaani’s studies.

    ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed becomes only Indian-style icon to be followed by Pop star Karol G; is quirky collab on cards?

    Over the last few months, Aaliya has been vocal about how Nawaz has always been an absentee father and that their kids do not know what a father's love and affection feel like. Days after they decided to settle their nasty divorce battle, the actor in the settlement asked for the custody of his kids.

    In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Aaliya revealed why Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her estranged husband, wants their kids' custody now. Their kids do not want to meet or see their father at all.

    She stressed that he would not be able to get their custody as not only have they been with her, their mother, since birth, but they do not even want to go to their father. She revealed that the Heropanti 2 actor would not give enough time to his kids. Aaliya told the media publication that the kids have rarely received affection from him.

    Her daughter Shora, who is now 13 years old, has seen how things turned ugly between her parents, which makes her not want to stay with the actor. She adds, "My second kid is so small. Papa is one word he says rarely. Because he has not met him enough. He knows papa is there. But does not know about father's love and his presence." Furthermore, Aaliya has said, "My kids have not met him in the last ten months. He wants to meet, but the kids say no. I am not telling them not to meet their father."

    ALSO READ: NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh won hearts with impressive performances

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra reveals how she cannot 'work' with people she does not 'like'

    Priyanka Chopra reveals how she cannot 'work' with people she does not 'like'

    'Coward': Fans hail Shakira's response to ex-Gerard Pique's xenophobic rant vma

    'Coward': Fans hail Shakira's response to ex-Gerard Pique's xenophobic rant

    Uorfi Javed becomes only Indian-style icon to be followed by Pop star Karol G; is quirky collab on cards? vma

    Uorfi Javed becomes only Indian-style icon to be followed by Pop star Karol G; is quirky collab on cards?

    Mohanlal turns chef, cooks special chicken curry with coconut, WATCH VIDEO HERE-aha

    Video: Mohanlal turns chef, cooks special chicken curry with coconut, WATCH HERE

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House

    Recent Stories

    Kerala man dies mysteriously during cocktail party after winning 80 lakh lottery anr

    Kerala man dies mysteriously during cocktail party to celebrate Rs 80 lakh lottery win

    Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10 may come in 5 shades and 256G variant Check details gcw

    Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10, may come in 5 shades & 256G variant; Check details

    China 'standardised' tactics in Arunachal Pradesh; strong response awaited from India on renaming spree

    China's 'standardised' tactics in Arunachal Pradesh; strong response awaited from India on renaming spree

    IPL 2023: Angry CSK's Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Angry Dhoni warns CSK bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper (WATCH)

    Varanasi bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Telangana airport, all passengers safe: DGCA AJR

    Varanasi-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Telangana airport, all passengers safe: DGCA

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon