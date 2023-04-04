Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody

Aaliya Siddiqui, during a recent media interaction, opened up about the custody battle she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be going through after their divorce settlement. Keep reading to know the details.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most humble and finest nuanced celebrities in the entertainment industry. It came as a big rude shock for his fans when his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, finally opened up about their problems on social media.

She accused him and his mother of domestic violence, which divided the internet. While she went on to malign and slander his name and repertoire as an actor and washed their dirty laundry on social media, Nawaz refused to comment on anything, only releasing a single statement expressing his worry for their children Shora and Yaani’s studies.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed becomes only Indian-style icon to be followed by Pop star Karol G; is quirky collab on cards?

Over the last few months, Aaliya has been vocal about how Nawaz has always been an absentee father and that their kids do not know what a father's love and affection feel like. Days after they decided to settle their nasty divorce battle, the actor in the settlement asked for the custody of his kids.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Aaliya revealed why Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her estranged husband, wants their kids' custody now. Their kids do not want to meet or see their father at all.

She stressed that he would not be able to get their custody as not only have they been with her, their mother, since birth, but they do not even want to go to their father. She revealed that the Heropanti 2 actor would not give enough time to his kids. Aaliya told the media publication that the kids have rarely received affection from him.

Her daughter Shora, who is now 13 years old, has seen how things turned ugly between her parents, which makes her not want to stay with the actor. She adds, "My second kid is so small. Papa is one word he says rarely. Because he has not met him enough. He knows papa is there. But does not know about father's love and his presence." Furthermore, Aaliya has said, "My kids have not met him in the last ten months. He wants to meet, but the kids say no. I am not telling them not to meet their father."

ALSO READ: NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh won hearts with impressive performances