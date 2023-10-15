Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts

    Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is set for her Bollywood debut in "The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar. Her bold style and family support are noted, with the film releasing on Netflix on December 7, also featuring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

    Suhana Khan exudes sexiness in a black cut-out dress; Ananya Panday reacts ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is gearing up for her highly-anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie, "The Archies." Even before her big screen debut, Suhana has already amassed a significant and devoted fan following, thanks in part to her frequent shares of fun moments and snippets on her Instagram profile. Not only is she a beloved star kid, but she's also recognized for her impeccable fashion sense, consistently impressing her fans with her sartorial choices.

    The young starlet, who is poised to make her foray into the world of cinema with "The Archies," recently wowed her followers with a photo that exuded confidence and boldness. Dressed in a stunning black cut-out dress, she effortlessly balanced elegance with charm, showcasing her curves. Unsurprisingly, the photo quickly went viral, and her best friend, Ananya Panday, couldn't contain her admiration, leaving a comment that simply said, "Uffffff."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

    Suhana Khan, at the age of 23, is on the verge of her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies." She shared her thoughts during a session at the India Today Conclave, titled 'New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood, aka The Archies Gang.' She credited her parents and her entire family as her primary sources of guidance, explaining how they all support and advise each other. Suhana mentioned seeking her mother's opinion on her appearance, outfit, and hair, emphasizing the family's tight-knit bond.

    "The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an Indian live-action musical film adapted from the beloved American comics of the same name. The movie also features the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, in the role of Betty. Additionally, Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, makes his debut as Archie.

    In this Netflix film, Suhana portrays the character of Veronica, whom she describes as a magnetic personality. She noted that Veronica is unapologetically herself and possesses a strong sense of self-worth, something she is learning from her character.

    Fans can mark their calendars, as "The Archies" is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7, promising an exciting introduction to Suhana Khan's Bollywood journey.

    ALSO READ: Hi Nanna teaser OUT: Mrunal Thakur, Nani starrer promises a rollercoaster of emotions

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hi Nanna teaser OUT: Mrunal Thakur, Nani starrer promises a rollercoaster of emotions ATG

    Hi Nanna teaser OUT: Mrunal Thakur, Nani starrer promises a rollercoaster of emotions

    Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, deactivation or hacking? details here RKK

    Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, deactivation or hacking? details here

    Navratri 2023: Rohit Shetty shares Deepika Padukone's look from 'Singham Again' RKK

    'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty shares Deepika Padukone's look from the film

    Yuvraj Singh's wife actress Hazel Keech shares story on postpartum hair loss; donates hair for cancer patients ATG

    Yuvraj Singh's wife actress Hazel Keech shares story on postpartum hair loss; donates hair for cancer patients

    India Vs Pakistan: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others flock to celebrate historic win ATG

    India Vs Pakistan: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others flock to celebrate historic win

    Recent Stories

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts WATCH AJR

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts | WATCH

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

    Everything is okay IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt

    'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Babar Azam; 10 quotes from the Pakistan skipper osf

    Happy Birthday Babar Azam; 10 quotes from the Pakistan skipper

    Navratri 2023: From garba fetch to puzzle toys, pet-friendly celebration ideas RKK

    Navratri 2023: From garba fetch to puzzle toys, pet-friendly celebration ideas

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon