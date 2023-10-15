Hi Nanna teaser OUT: Mrunal Thakur, Nani starrer promises a rollercoaster of emotions

Nani, the "Natural Star," is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film "Hi Nanna." This emotional father-daughter story, featuring charming performances and on-screen chemistry, promises a heartwarming cinematic experience. Directed by debutant Shouryuv and boasting a melodious score by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the film is set to release on December 7

Nani, the popular actor often referred to as the "Natural Star," was last seen in the action-drama film "Dasara" alongside Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles. Following the release of "Dasara," it was announced that Nani's next project would be "Hi Nanna," a film centered around a father-daughter story with a romantic angle. The film's teaser has now been officially released on YouTube, offering insights into its premise and how it may captivate the audience, with a scheduled release date of December 7.

Nani's acting prowess is widely admired for its natural and relatable tone. In "Hi Nanna," he showcases his talents in portraying emotional roles, a refreshing change after some time. The teaser features heartwarming moments of Nani watching his daughter play, and his subtle expressions and laughter are sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Nani's on-screen chemistry with Mrunal Thakur, who looks stunning in the film, is evident. Her presence and grace add to the film's charm, and the teaser concludes with both actors lying on a beach, suggesting a romantic aspect to the story.

Baby Kiara Khanna, who plays Nani's daughter in the film, brings an adorable and endearing quality to her character, avoiding any hint of being gimmicky or overly childish. Her portrayal resonates with those who have a daughter-like figure in their lives.

"Hi Nanna" is directed by debutant director Shouryuv, who has handled the emotional story with the maturity it requires, making it a noteworthy debut. The film's music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his work in movies like "Hridayam" and "Kushi," starring Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The film is set to release on December 7 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.