    Succession Final: When season 4 will release? Where to watch? Who will be 'Waystar Royco's new CEO?

    Succession, the popular television drama, is ready to air its season and series finale; here's everything you need to know about it. Warning: contains spoilers

    First Published May 29, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    The much-anticipated season 4 finale of the popular television series Succession premiered on HBO a few hours ago, and with this being the final season, fans have been excited to see how their favourite programme will close. Here's all you need to know about the highly anticipated season and series finale of the satirical dark comedy series.

    When and where does the Season 4 finale of Succession air? 
    On May 28, 2023, HBO will broadcast the 10th episode of Succession Season 4, generally known as the season and series finale. Fans of the programme have been glued to the season as they speculate on what will happen to their favourite characters and how their stories will end. The episode, titled With Open Eyes, will not only be the season's final episode, but also the series' final episode. The one-hour and thirty-minute finale will air at 9:00 p.m. ET.

    The episode's synopsis says, "Ahead of the final board meeting on the Waystar-Gojo Deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests... and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman." Previously, talking about the length of the final episode, Nicholas Britell, composer of the series told Variety, "It's 90 minutes. It's a huge episode – like a movie." It is the longest Succession episode ever, due to its runtime.

    More about Succession
    The preceding episode, titled Church and State, premiered on May 21, 2023; according to its official description, "As the family girds themselves for an emotional funeral, Kendall finds himself at odds with Rava and inopportune news from Jess. Shiv tries to reposition herself in a new political landscape, and Kendall rallies supporters to his side."

    The show's various award-winning components include drama, mystery, dark humour, and satire. Succession has been acknowledged throughout its seasons to brilliantly depict family relationships and power conflicts. According to the show's official description on IMDb, "the Roy family controls the world's largest media and entertainment company." Their lack of morality is shown at every step as they strive to control the firm and each other."

    Succession began on June 3, 2018, and has already amassed a massive worldwide fan following. The series, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Hiam Abbass, has won 13 Emmy Awards. Succession has garnered millions of viewers in addition to critical accolades.

