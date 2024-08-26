Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column

    In her column, bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna praised Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree 2. She appreciated the film's role reversal and societal critique.

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Twinkle Khanna, an actor-turned-author, praised Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's recent film, 'Stree 2'. In her column/blog for The Times of India, Twinkle praised the film, citing its wonderful gender reversal in which 'women are safer in the dark with ghosts than with men'. Twinkle wrote a piece titled 'Why Ghosts Don't Scare the Indian Stree. She highlighted that horror films frequently feature fewer unpleasant components than the terrifying reality we face on a daily basis, noting recent instances such as 'the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata' and 'the sexual assault of two four-year-olds in a school in Badlapur' as examples. 

    A section of Twinkle's column read, "Fifty years on this planet, and I find that we are still teaching our daughters the same things that I was taught as a child. Don’t go alone. To the park, to school, to work. Don’t go alone with any man, even if it’s your uncle, cousin or friend. Don’t go alone in the morning or evening, and especially not at night. Don’t go alone because it’s not a matter of if, but when. Don’t go alone because you may never come back (sic)."

    Also Read: Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick get married in Italy; check out their dreamy wedding photos

    She also cited, "It is time to ensure that laws are enforced and followed, guaranteeing safety measures for women in public spaces instead of confining us at home. Till then, I suppose it is safer for the strees (women) of this country to encounter a ghost in a dark alley than a man (sic)."

    Twinkle also noted that in the 'Stree' franchise, there is a 'role reversal' as opposed to the sorts of stories her grandmother would tell her and her sister Rinkie Khanna as children to'scare' them away from walking out to the nearby Juhu beach.

    Also Read: After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

    'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik, just topped Rs 500 crore in box office earnings. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan make cameo appearances in the film. 

